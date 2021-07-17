A male inmate apparently took his own life Saturday morning at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.
Stoney Worthey, 37, of Franklin County, who was serving a 4-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, was found hanging in a locked single-man cell. Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse.
Worthey was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m.
The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation.