Death

A male inmate apparently took his own life Saturday morning at the Ouachita River Correctional Unit in Malvern.

Stoney Worthey, 37, of Franklin County, who was serving a 4-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, was found hanging in a locked single-man cell. Responding correctional officers and medical staff were unable to detect a pulse.

Worthey was pronounced dead at 8:22 a.m.

The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

1
0
1
2
0

Recommended for you