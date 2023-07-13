Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

23-35-45-66-67, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and Indiana.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There were 11 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $875 million ($441.9 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

10-17-33-51-64, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $560 million ($281.1 million cash).

