There was no word as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday about the status of the grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.
The jackpot was an estimated $1.250 billion.
Information on Match 5 winners, and about prizes won by Arkansas players, was not available.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-25-44-55-57, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.