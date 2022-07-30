Mega Millions

There was no word as of 5:30 a.m. Saturday about the status of the grand prize winner in Friday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.

The jackpot was an estimated $1.250 billion.

Information on Match 5 winners, and about prizes won by Arkansas players, was not available.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-25-44-55-57, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($100.5 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

