There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s national Mega Millions Lottery.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-7-10-45-64, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500, and one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was oner Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $480 million ($276 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-26-34-37-52, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $66 million ($37.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.