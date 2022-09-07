Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

6-17-47-59-68, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Iowa.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $210 million ($114 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

4-7-32-55-64, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $170 million ($93.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

