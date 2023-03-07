Arkansas PBS has launched the new initiative, Arkansas Live, to bring unique events directly to Arkansas audiences through livestreaming at myarpbs.org/arkansaslive.
“Arkansans now have a front row seat to some of the most entertaining and educational events across our state,” Arkansas PBS CEO Courtney Pledger said. “Our amazing partners for this initiative – including Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Arkansas Department of Heritage, the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and many more – join us in the mutual goal of bringing together viewers from across Arkansas and beyond for events, speakers and performances through multi-camera media experiences that are very close to being there.”
The inaugural Arkansas Live series featured Evening Talks from Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art with guests Condoleezza Rice, Yo-Yo Ma, Hillary Clinton, David M. Rubenstein and others. All of the lectures are archived at myarpbs.org/arkansaslive.
Upcoming Arkansas Live events include:
"Securing Water & Food in a Changing World" – Friday, March 17, at 9 a.m. This lecture from the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute and Winthrop Rockefeller Distinguished Lectures Advisory Committee features Peter G. McCornick, Ph.D., executive director of the Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute.
In addition to upcoming livestreams, archived events available from Arkansas Live include:
Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission's 2023 Annual MLK Interfaith Prayer Breakfast.
Exploring Brent Renaud's Legacy of Storytelling.
CLICK HERE to nominate an event that should be considered for livestreaming on Arkansas PBS.