There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-33-37-39-42, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $135 million ($79.2 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
33-40-59-60-69, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $143 million ($83.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.