The Paragould Police Department responded to three serious but unrelated incidents Tuesday that left two men dead, a Paragould police officer wounded, and another man shot.
“All three incidents are contained, and there is no threat to the citizens of our city,” Paragould police said in a statement.
The officer-involved shooting happened after 7:14 a.m. when Paragould officers responded to a complaint about an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of South Rockingchair Road.
Arriving officers made contact with a man, who opened fire on the Paragould lawmen. In an exchange of gunfire, one officer was wounded, as was a resident of the Rockingchair Road address.
The gunman was found dead.
The wounded officer was flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries in a Memphis hospital. Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting. The identity of the officers involved in the incident will be released when the police department deems it appropriate.
At approximately 7:20 a.m., six minutes after the shooting incident on South Rockingchair Road, Paragould Emergency Services received a 911 call of a domestic disturbance in progress in the 200 block of North 18 ½ Ave. As all Paragould Police Department officers were enroute or on scene of the previous shooting, Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. While officers were enroute, they were advised that weapons were involved and that medical service was requested.
Upon the deputies’ arrival they found a man inside the residence with fatal injuries from a knife wound.
The scene was secured, and the Paragould Police Department Criminal Investigation Division was summoned to the scene. Paragould Police detectives are still currently investigating this matter.
The identities of the dead men have not been released.
At 12:28 p.m., Paragould officers responded to a call concerning a shooting with injuries in the 400 block of North 5th St.
They found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The man was medically tended to by officers and EMS prior to being airlifted to a Memphis hospital. The Paragould Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is heading up the investigation on the incident. Persons involved incident are being interviewed by detectives at this time as well.
Paragould is a city of 29,000 in Northeast Arkansas, west of Jonesboro.