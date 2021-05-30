A collision on Interstate 30 about 3:45 a.m. Sunday between two tractor-trailers killed one driver and injured his passenger.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the two Freightliners were westbound near the Friendship exit in Hot Spring County.
One truck, driven by Jeffrey Shelton, 68, of Terre Haute, IN, was in the inside lane and tried to pass the truck on the outside lane.
Shelton’s truck steered right and struck the rear of the other truck. The Shelton truck left the road and jackknifed. He was killed.
His passenger, Beverly Shelton, 66, of Terre Haute, was injured and taken to the Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.
The driver of the truck that was struck was not hurt and was not identified in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kevin M. Hrabal investigated the wreck.