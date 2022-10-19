A TexARKana man was injured about 7:39 p.m. Monday in a two-vehicle wreck in Perry County that claimed the life of the other driver involved.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jack Gosnell, 24, was driving a 2002 model Dodge Ram 2500 south on Arkansas 113 in Bigelow. While negotiating a left-hand curve, his vehicle crossed the center line and truck a northbound 2003 Acura TL, driven by Candice Bogle, 65, of Morrilton.
The force of the impact caused the Bogle car to rotate counter-blockwide before coming to a stop on the east roadside. Gosnell’s truck continued a short distance before it stopped in the northbound lane of the road.
Bogle was killed. Gosnell was taken to Baptist Health Center in Conway.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Deputy Seth Ford of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.