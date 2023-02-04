Construction work on Interstate 30 in Saline and Pulaski counties will require overnight or weekly lane closures.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate to six lanes, and lane closures will be periodically utilized during the month of February.
Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the following morning.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the Interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock involves weekly lane closures.
Weather permitting, the following travel impacts are expected to occur beginning Monday. Double-lane closures on interstate lanes will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)
Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)
Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)
I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road (various closures) in Little Rock; if the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) will be open; if the northbound frontage road (Exit 140) is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open
I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th Streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)
Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)
I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
24-hour Closures
McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours will be signed 6th Street Bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours will be signed