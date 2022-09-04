Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-27-49-65-69, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Power Play winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $159 million ($87.7 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $191 million.

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

