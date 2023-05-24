There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-10-22-65-66, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $169 million ($86.4 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200. There were Two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
9-38-48-52-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 4x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $190 million ($97.6 million cash).