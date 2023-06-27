There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-28-39-43-54, Powerball 12, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $462 million ($242 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-62-65-67-69, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $343 million ($180.1 million cash).