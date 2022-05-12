One passenger was killed and four other people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 270 about 10:47 p.m. Wednesday in Rockport, near Malvern.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Blake Albery, 20, of Malvern was driving a 2007 model Kia Forte west on the highway. Lindsey Watkins, 18, of Hot Springs was driving a 2013 Honda east on the road.
Watkins’ car crossed the center lane into the westbound traffic, colliding with Albery’s vehicle head-on.
One of Albery’s passengers, Carla Stovall, 22, of Malvern, died at the scene. Also injured was a 1-year-old male passenger in the Albery vehicle.
Watkins and her passenger, Lauren Bigham, 18, of Hot Springs were also taken to hospitals for injuries.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Christopher Harper investigated the wreck.