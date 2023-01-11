FAYETTEVILLE — The city will use another round of the $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds it received to provide relief for two more local nonprofits.
Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve a $75,000 subrecipient agreement with WelcomeHealth to help provide free medical and dental care to clients for a year. The council also voted unanimously to move $128,789 to Magdalene Serenity House to renovate a recently purchased home for four graduates of its program for formerly incarcerated women.
Two other proposals, however, were tabled indefinitely to give the council time to attend a workshop to discuss the best use of the remaining $5.1 million in ARPA funds.
Council member Sonia Harvey had proposed allocating $3 million for arts and culture nonprofits, and Council member Teresa Turk proposed moving $1 million to allow nonprofits to apply for financial help for pandemic-related losses that were incurred between March 2020 and March 2021 since the current rules only cover losses incurred between March 2021 to March 2022.
The WelcomeHealth and Magdalene Serenity House decisions were approved quickly, but the discussion about Harvey’s proposal lasted over an hour and a half.
