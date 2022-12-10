There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-19-53-61-69, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 4x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Pennsylvania.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $400 million ($216.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-28-44-59-61, Powerball 21, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value).