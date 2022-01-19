Mega

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

4-19-39-42-52, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Maryland. There were three Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $4 million in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $376 million ($256.4 million cash).

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

9-24-35-46-65, Powerball 22, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $62 million ($43.3 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

