Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $148 million ($107.1 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-7-33-50-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $307 million ($224.7 million cash).

