There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
23-25-40-42-60, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $148 million ($107.1 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-7-33-50-69, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $307 million ($224.7 million cash).