Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-21-49-65-67, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Maryland.

In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $274 million ($197.7 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $242 million ($173.2 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

