There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-21-49-65-67, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Maryland.
In Arkansas, there were five Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $274 million ($197.7 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $242 million ($173.2 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.