There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-7-61-63-69, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $83 million ($47.6 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-19-20-61-70, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $99 million ($57 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.