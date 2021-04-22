The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Chicot
Kevin Love, possession of cocaine and marijuana with intent to deliver.
Garland/Nevada
Lance McCoy, breaking or entering five counts, theft by receiving over $2,500, breaking or entering three counts, residential burglary, theft of property less than $2,500, breaking or entering five counts (revocation), theft by receiving over $2,500, breaking or entering three counts (revocation).
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Columbia
Lindsey McWilliams, delivery of a Schedule I/II controlled substance less than 2 grams, not meth or cocaine.
Travis Wilson, manslaughter, 2 counts. (Wilson was convicted in 2007 in regard to a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Mullins and Burnt Bridge Road in 2006 that resulted in the deaths of two women in another vehicle.)
Howard
Shelley McElroy, delivery of a controlled substance-cocaine.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Ashley
Adrianne Green, theft of property, aggravated robbery.
Dallas
Leon Simmons, manufacture, delivery and possession of a controlled substance two counts.
Union
Kenneth Benson, delivery of meth-cocaine, maintain drug premises, illegal use of a communications device.
Stephen Wilson, murder first degree. (Wilson shot and killed Patrick Bland at an El Dorado car wash in 2004.)
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.