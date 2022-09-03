There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
39-40-52-60-67, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in New York.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $191 million.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
7-8-19-24-28, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $148 million ($83.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.