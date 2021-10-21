Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-29-36-41-43, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in North Carolina.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + MegaPlay winners of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $86 million ($60.9 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-12-13-19-52, Mega Ball 1, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $108 million ($75.7 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

