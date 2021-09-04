There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-10-12-61-65, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
There was a Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Texas.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($248.7 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-20-29-48-51, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $367 million ($265.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.