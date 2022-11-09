NEW BOSTON, TX -- After less than two hours of deliberations in a trial that began nearly a month ago, a Bowie County jury returned with a death verdict for a woman who killed a pregnant friend and kidnapped her unborn child.
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, was found guilty of capital murder in the October 9, 2020 slaying of Reagan Hancock, 21, in September. The punishment phase of Parker’s trial began October 3.
Parker was on her way to the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas, where Texas houses its female death row inmates, after the trial, according to court officials. She is entitled to a court appointed lawyer to represent her on appeal of her conviction and sentence.
