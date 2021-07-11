Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
KATV News, The state’s $945.7 million budget surplus will offer lawmakers and the state’s Gov. Asa Hutchinson a chance to reduce the state’s income tax bracket. … KNOE 8 News, Authorities have arrested a Winnsboro, LA woman on four counts of attempted second-degree murder. … Texarkana Gazette, Miller County Detention Center, built 20 years ago to hold 285, usually runs 35 prisoners over capacity. … Arkansas Blog, Hussman/Hannah-Jones update: A call to remove Arkansas publisher’s name from UNC journalism school. … KATV News, A Bella Vista man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Benton on Friday. … iDrive Arkansas, debris in road on southbound I-430 near Mile Marker 12.1. … James Bryant, Several trees were downed in early morning storms off Kanis Road in Little Rock. … Zach Holder, Weak tornado appears to have damaged Dexter, MO.
National/International:
Multiple sources, Virgin Galactic concludes successful manned flight into space with billionaire Richard Branson aboard. … Associated Press, Dr. Anthony Fauci says it’s too soon to know if Americans will need booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the coming months. … Austin Kellerman, Missing New Jersey woman, abducted with her toddler, found dead in Tennessee. … Associated Press, U.S. immigration will no longer routinely jail pregnant migrants facing deportation. … Multiple sources, Surfside condo collapse death toll now at 90. … NPR, Pope Francis makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery.