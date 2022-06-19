A fourth death has been attributed to the Wednesday, June 8 pile-up on Interstate 30 near Friendship that wrecked 20 vehicles and caused 10 injuries.
Arkansas State Police updated the preliminary accident report to include the death of James Carter Jr., 54, of Arlington, TX. He died Wednesday, June 15 at St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.
Carter was the driver of a 2014 Cadillac, listed as the 16th of the 20 vehicles in the wreck that happened during a heavy rainstorm. His passenger, Maria Carter, 42, Arlington, TX, was injured.
Two of the dead were identified a few days after the wreck. Horace Butcher, 82, of Hensley, a driver, and Anthony Peoples, 52, of Hot Springs were in the 13th and 18th vehicles, respectively, among the vehicles in the chain-reaction wreck in in the westbound lanes of I-30 about 12:30 p.m. June 8 north of Caddo Valley.
Previously identified as killed was George Thomas Adamson III, 65, of Hope. He was driving a Dodge 3500 pick-up truck in the outside westbound lane. The truck left the north side of the highway at the 85-mile marker as Adamson apparently attempted to avoid another accident in front of him. Adamson’s truck hit a tree and he died at the scene.
The identities of Butcher and Peoples, along with 10 injured people from six U.S. states and the nation of Mexico, were released by Arkansas State Police.
Trooper Jackson Daniell’s preliminary report said the wreck happened at the 85-mile marker due to heavy rain and a traffic back-up caused by a previous accident.
All of the vehicles involved were westbound. Daniell’s report identifies them as follows. Vehicles whose drivers or passengers were not listed suffered no fatalities or injuries.
It was not immediately clear from the earlier report about the Adamson fatality where Adamson’s position was located in relation to the other vehicles in the wreck:
1 – 2004 Chevrolet.
2 -- 2012 Tractor.
3 – 2022 International Harvester.
4 – 2003 Chevrolet.
5 – Kenworth. Ramon Evangelista, 45, of San Diego, CA, driver, injured.
6 – 2022 Freightliner.
7 – 2004 Freightliner.
8 – 2017 Freightliner.
9 – 2022 Freightliner.
10 – 2021 International Harvester. Fernando Hernandez, age unknown, of Mexico, driver, injured. Armondo Jimenez, age unknown, of Mexico, passenger, injured.
11 – 2018 Freightliner. Harjit Singh, 29, South Richmond, NY, driver, injured.
12 – 2015 Lincoln. Dylan Niedzwiecki, 23, Manel, TX, driver, injured. Rachel Morris, 22, Manel, TX, passenger, injured.
13 – 2004 Freightliner. Horace Butcher, deceased, is listed as the driver of this vehicle.
14 – 2004 Thomas Built bus.
15 – 2023 Volvo. Teresa Rejterada, 60, Hudson, FL, driver, injured. Zdzislaw Siemaszko, 69, Hudson, FL, passenger, injured.
16 – 2014 Cadillac. James Carter, 54, Arlington, TX, driver, deceased. Maria Carter, 42, Arlington, TX, passenger, injured.
17 – 2000 Freightliner. Ramon Somoza, 54, Houston, driver, injured.
18 – 2008 GMC. Anthony Peoples, deceased, was in this vehicle but he is not listed as either a driver or a passenger.
19 – 2018 Chevrolet.
20 – 2022 Volvo.