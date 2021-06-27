A TexARKana police officer shot and killed a man Saturday night as the suspect charged lawmen with an object and threatened to kill them.
Police said in a statement that Don Crowson, 37, died. Officers involved were not injured.
Arkansas-side officers responded to a call at 9:44 p.m. regarding a disturbance in the 1100 block of Hickory Street.
The caller told the dispatcher that a white male had been pacing in the street, yelling that he was going to kill someone. He was also jumping up and down on a fence. The caller indicated the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
Officers contacted Crowson inside an apartment in a multi-family residence in the 1000 block of Hickory.
Upon making contact, Crowson charged the officers with an object, yelling that he was going to kill them. One officer fired his service weapon and struck Crowson.
Officers rendered aid until LifeNet arrived. Crowson died at the scene.
Crowson’s body is being sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for determination of cause and manner of death.
The encounter with Crowson was recorded by officers on body worn cameras. They will be reviewed by investigators. The police department said it will release a copy of the video when approved by legal counsel.
The Arkansas State Police were notified and are currently investigating the shooting.
The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the ASP investigation and ruling from the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney.