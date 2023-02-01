There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
31-43-58-59-66, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New York. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $700 million ($375.7 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-9-18-29-39, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.6 million cash).