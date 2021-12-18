According to Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers, MPD is investigating an incident that occurred Friday in the Walmart parking lot on Highway 425.
Officers and detectives responded to 911 calls of a person shot in the parking lot. Further investigation on the scene found that an individual parked in the parking lot accidentally discharged a firearm inside his vehicle, with the bullet striking him in what appears to be a non-life threatening location.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at MonticelloLive .com.