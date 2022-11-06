There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery, setting up a record jackpot of $1.9 billion for Monday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Kentucky. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in 16 states.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were 22 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 24 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were 48 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 46 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $154 million ($74.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.