Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday of the national Powerball lottery, setting up a record jackpot of $1.9 billion for Monday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

28-45-53-56-69, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Kentucky. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in 16 states.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were 22 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 24 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were 48 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 46 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $1.9 billion ($929.1 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-20-47-55-59, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $154 million ($74.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you