Monday may be difficult for Texas electricity consumers.
With extreme hot weather driving record power demand across Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is issuing a conservation appeal. It asks Texans and Texas businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity between 2-8 p.m.
ERCOT also issued a watch for a projected reserve capacity shortage from 2-8 p.m. At this time, no system-wide outages are expected.
Conservation is a reliability tool ERCOT has deployed more than four dozen times since 2008 to successfully manage grid operations. This notification is issued when projected reserves may fall below 2300 MW for 30 minutes or more.
ERCOT emphasizes that the call for conservation is limited to the hours of 2-8 p.m.
Factors driving the need for this important action by customers:
Record high electric demand -- The heat wave that has settled on Texas and much of the central United States is driving increased electric use.
Low wind. While solar power is generally reaching near full generation capacity, wind generation is currently generating significantly less than what it historically generated in this time period. Current projections show wind generation coming in less than 10 percent of its capacity.