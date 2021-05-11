The Calhoun County Sheriff Office requested activation Tuesday night of a Silver Alert for a man who has been missing since Saturday, May 1.
Wayne Scott, 80, suffers from dementia. His last known location was 1495 Calhoun 149, Hampton.
Scott is described as a black male with a dark complexion, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes.
There was no clothing description.
Scott may be traveling in a 2013 model Lexus GS300, accompanied by Amira Al-Amri, 31, described as an Asian female, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 127 pounds.
People with information about Scott may contact Calhoun County Sheriff Vernon E. Morris, 870-798-2323.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.