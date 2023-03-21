Newport’s economic development director, Jon Chadweld, spoke to the Hope Lions Club on Monday about Newport’s experience with having a prison located in that town.
Chadwell said, “The prison’s been great for us. It’s a substantial pillar of our economy, it provides really good jobs for folks. It gives an option to folks who want a job, and maybe a career, where they don’t have to go off to college for four years, they can get into a career more quickly that has retirement benefits … it really has been good for us.”
He further noted there has been very little downside in Newport. Chadwell said they have prisoners who get out and help in the community on work crews and they save money as a city and county because of what the prisoners can do for them.
Chadwell said, “We have overall found it to be a fantastic addition. In fact, I challenged the group to come to Newport and start talking to people and see if you can find one person who’s mad the prison is there, because I don’t think you’ll be able to find them. Everybody is very appreciative we have it.”
Chadwell said the prison is only one pillar of the economy. “We have manufacturing, we have agriculture, but it’s a very stable pillar of our economy that helps us” said Chadwell.
The only downside Chadwell said Newport has seen from the prison is that the crime statistics within the prison are counted within the county. He said they hope to work with the legislature to have the way the statistics are lumped in with the county changed. Chadwell also says he shows potential industries the separate crime statistics for the prison and the actual county statistics and they understand right away. He also noted he has not had one industry that has refused to located in Jackson County because of the prison.
Chadwell is well-known in the area as he served as an economic developer previously in Prescott and Camden.
