Hot Springs Police have charged two people in connection with Monday night’s abduction of Trynytee Case, 17.
Case was found about 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at 4737 Central Avenue with minor injuries. She was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.
During the course of the investigation, Detectives developed two suspects, Samuel Wayne Bolling, 38, of Nashville, TN and Dayla Diane Ferrer, 19, of Memphis, TN, with a possible location. At approximately 5:52 p.m., Bolling and Ferrer were located at 4810 Central Avenue and taken into custody without further incident. Bolling and Ferrer were transported to the Hot Springs Police Department.
Both were subsequently charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, battery in the first degree, and false imprisonment in the first degree. Bolling and Ferrer are currently being held at the Garland County Detention Center without bond.