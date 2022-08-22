Arkansas Division

The Arkansas Division of Aeronautics has made matching grants to airports in Arkadelphia and Nashville.

Arkadelphia Municipal Airport will receive an 80-20 matching grant of $400,000 for the construction of a three-bay T-hangar, which has a total project cost of $530,210.98. It will get a 90-10 matching grant of $150,000 for a taxiway that will access the new hangar. The taxiway has a total project cost of $177,156.30.

Howard County Airport in Nashville will get an 80-20 matching grant of $400,000 for the construction of a six-bay hangar, which has a total project cost of $508,725. It will get a 90-10 matching grant of $150,000 for sitework for the development of the hangar. The work has a project cost of $170,520.

