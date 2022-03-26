When the Arkadelphia Police Department switched gears in 2009 from a traditional fleet of Crown Victorias to a hybrid fleet of Toyota Camry, it joined numerous other law enforcement agencies across the nation in a trend in hopes of saving money on fuel.
The decision then was in response to a spike in fuel prices. More than a decade later, a new administration decided to retire those vehicles in exchange for an array of Dodge cars, pickups and SUVs. Fuel prices then were more manageable not only for the common citizen, but also the city.
Now, as gas prices continue to surge, the question is whether the police department wishes it had stuck with the eco-friendly hybrids. The answer? Nope.
“For a couple of years, the gas savings were huge,” said Arkadelphia Police Chief Jason “Shorty” Jackson. “But when we had to start replacing the hybrid batteries it was eating up the fuel savings and then some.”
What came as an unpleasant surprise was that the aging hybrid fleet’s batteries were in need of replacement — at a $6,000-per-car price tag. With a fleet of 19 hybrids, that would put the price tag at some $114,000 in repairs on aging vehicles. “That offset any fuel savings we were gaining,” Jackson said.
City Manager Gary Brinkley said he has “absolutely no regrets” in switching to a non-hybrid fleet. “The maintenance cost associated with 10-year-old hybrid cars is exponential to any cost-saving in fuel,” he said. “Plus, the (Dodge) cars we’re buying are brand new” and have the best fuel efficiency they will have in their lifespan. “We’ll weather this storm.”
Of the 19 hybrids, APD is down to five of them now. Two of them are used by the school resource officers, and three of them are being kept as backups in the event one of the new vehicles have to undergo repairs. Jackson said his intentions are to sell the remainder of the hybrid fleet.
