Governor Asa Hutchinson reacted Tuesday to the record state surplus and announced his intent to call an Extraordinary Session of the Arkansas General Assembly the week of August 8.
“June revenue collection was more than $150 million above forecast, leaving a net surplus for the year in excess of $1.6 billion for the fiscal year. This represents the largest surplus in Arkansas history and demonstrates the state is collecting too much in tax revenue. Our collections are above last year, despite the tax reductions enacted last year. This growth is attributable to the state’s dynamic job creation coming out of the pandemic and increased consumer buying power.
"Today, I am announcing I will call a special session of the General Assembly to reduce the rate of our tax collection. The special session will be the week of August 8. The specific items on the call in addition to tax relief will be announced at a later time as further discussions are held with the General Assembly.”
The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration reported on Tuesday the following fiscal year tax collections.
Fiscal Year 2022 Individual Income Taxes: Fiscal year 2022 individual income tax collections total $4,171.5 million, $202.3 million or 5.1 percent above FY 2021 collections and $38.5 million or 0.9 percent above forecast. Fiscal Year 2022 individual income tax refunds total $453.6 million, $48.5 million or -9.7 percent below last year and $8.1 million or 1.8 percent above forecast. Amounts above forecast in refund categories subtract from net general revenue results.
Fiscal Year 2022 Sales and Use Collections: Fiscal year 2022 Sales and Use tax collections total $3,154.7 million, an increase of $270.9 million or 9.4 percent over FY 2021 and $39.5 million or 1.3 percent above forecast.
Fiscal Year 2022 Corporate Income Taxes: Fiscal year corporate collections total $837.2 million, an increase of $185.2 million or 28.4 percent above FY 2021. Collections came in $54.5 million or 7.0 percent above forecast. Fiscal Year 2022 Corporate income tax refunds total $52.4 million, $12.9 million or -19.7 percent below last year and $0.8 million below the general revenue forecast.
CLICK HERE to see the complete Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration report on tax collections.