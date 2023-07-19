A ticket sold in California won Wednesday’s estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot. Three Arkansas tickets won $100,000.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
There were three Match 5 + Power Play winners in Florida, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. There were 36 winners of $1 million in California (7), Connecticut, Florida (4), Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts (3), Maryland (2), Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey (2), New York (5), Ohio, Texas (4), Wisconsin and West Virginia.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $100,000. There were 14 Match 4 winners of $100. There were 24 Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were 30 Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 25 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $20 million ($10.3 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
19-22-31-37-54, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $720 million ($369.6 million cash).