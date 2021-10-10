There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-17-30-45-62, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
Arkansas’ winning tickets information was not immediately available.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $38 million ($26.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
21-24-36-40-70, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $73 million ($50.4 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.