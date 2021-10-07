There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
Wednesday’s results did include a rare x10 Power Play.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-17-52-58-64, Powerball 1, Power Play 10x.
That was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Pennsylvania.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $1,000.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($22 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $60 million ($41.1 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.