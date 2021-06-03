There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the Powerball lottery, but there was one $150,000 winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-7-11-66-67, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million in Indiana, Virginia and Washington.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were two Match 4 tickets sold worth $200. There were two Match 4 + Power Play tickets sold worth $300. There were two Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold worth $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $286 million ($196.6 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
7-11-33-58-63, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($30.5 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).