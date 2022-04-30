Mega

There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

9-11-34-49-66, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 5 winner of $500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $57 million ($33.9 million cash value).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-36-61-62-68, Powerball 4, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $20 million ($12 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

