Lacedric Ruth, 24, of Leola died about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 48 near Carthage (Dallas County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ruth was driving a 2017 Ram 1500 west on the highway. As the vehicle exited a left-hand curve in the roadway, it veered off the left side road and collided with a group of trees. The vehicle overturned twice and came to a rest on the driver’s side, facing north along the east roadside ditch.
Ruth was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Malvern, where he died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Greg Rowland investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.