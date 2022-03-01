The 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon was held Tuesday at the Benton Event Center.
Lonoke police officers Cody Carpenter and Brandon Ray, and Arkansas State Police Corporal Mark Blackerby, were named as the Law Enforcement Officers of the Year. Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby apprehended a suspect accused of kidnapping a girl from North Carolina.
Their actions saved the child and safely reunited her with her family.
“The dedication of Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby saved a young girl from a kidnapper,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “Arkansas is fortunate to have officers who put their lives on the line to protect us. It is an honor to not only recognize Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby, but also the regional and county winners and to thank the many brave men and women in blue who sacrifice so much to protect our communities.”
On February 20, 2021, the Lonoke Police Department responded to a call to investigate an out-of-state vehicle suspected to be involved in a North Carolina kidnapping. Officer Carpenter and Officer Ray were the first officers on scene and upon contact with the suspect, the suspect fired at Officer Carpenter who was shot multiple times. Officer Ray immediately returned fire and the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle.
Officer Ray gave the information of the fleeing suspect over the radio and began life saving aid to Officer Carpenter. Corporal Blackerby heard the radio traffic and observed the vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.
Corporal Blackerby pursued the suspect to a dead end road where the suspect’s vehicle became stuck behind a building. Corporal Blackerby waited for back up before approaching the vehicle. Corporal Blackerby observed the young girl running through a field and, accompanied by his K-9 partner, Corporal Blackerby gave commands for her to stop and come toward him. She was later identified as the missing girl from North Carolina and was safely transported back to her family. The suspect was found in his vehicle with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officer Carpenter suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to a local hospital for emergency medical care. He has made a full recovery and has returned to full duty.
Officer Carpenter, Officer Ray and Corporal Blackerby were nominated by Lonoke Police Chief Matt Edwards and Arkansas State Police Sergeant Chuck Lewis.
In a statement, Chief Edwards said, “Thanks to the bravery of Officer Cody Carpenter, Officer Brandon Ray, Arkansas State Policer Trooper Mark Blackerby and all assisting agencies, this 14-year-old girl was safely returned to her family in Denton, North Carolina.”
The other Regional Officers of the Year include Harrison Police Department Detective Corporal Ted Schaeffer from the Northwest Region for his work saving a minor from a child predator. There was a tie in the Northeast Region between Arkansas Highway Patrol First Lieutenant Scott Fraley (retired) for being one of the most active Highway Police Officers in his 29 years of drug interdiction enforcement and Arkansas State Police Corporal Freddy Ware for his effort in community policing between youth and law enforcement. In the Southeast Region, Arkansas Department of Corrections Agent Christopher Studdard is honored for his work tracking an inmate who escaped custody. In the Southwest Region, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Wildlife Officer Jake Stanford is recognized for his work saving a child from swift current in the Buffalo River.
Rutledge also presented the Valor Tributes, which is given in honor of members of the law enforcement community who tragically lost their lives while in the line of duty and to COVID-19 in 2021. This year’s tributes were presented to Officer Kevin Apple, Pea Ridge Police Department; Deputy Harry “Andy” Buschmann, Independence County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Christopher Cummins, Bella Vista Police Department; Lieutenant Hasain El-Amin, Arkansas State Hospital Department of Public Safety; Sergeant Rick Entmeier, Fort Smith Police Department; Lieutenant James Guynes, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Special Agent Gregory Holland, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police Services; Detention Deputy Chris Mayhorn, Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office; Sergeant Chandler Moore, Arkansas Highway Patrol; Deputy James Morgan, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office; Corporal Jeff Neel, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission; Deputy Joshua Pierson, Benton County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Frank Ramirez, Jr., Independence County Sheriff’s Office; and Sergeant A.C. Simpson, Jr., Drew County Sheriff’s Office.
South Arkansas County Officers of the Year
Ashley County
Trooper Charles (Ross) Allen, Arkansas State Police
Bradley County
Senior Corporal Larry McMahan, Arkansas State Police
Calhoun County
Trooper First Class Wade Schanzlin, Arkansas State Police
Chicot County
Trooper Christian Morphis, Arkansas State Police
Clark County
The Late Sergeant James Mayhue, Clark County Sheriff’s Office
Cleveland County
Corporal Greg Rowland, Arkansas State Police
Columbia County
Trooper Brian Palmer, Arkansas State Police
Dallas County
Trooper Jimmy Plyler Jr., Arkansas State Police
Desha County
Senior Corporal Kelvin Fells, Arkansas State Police
Drew County
Corporal Lagarian Cross, Arkansas State Police
Hempstead County
Trooper Trevor Dew, Arkansas State Police
Howard County
Officer James Ross, Arkansas Department of Community Corrections
Lafayette County
Trooper First Class David Fielding Jr., Arkansas State Police
Lincoln County
Officer Hunter Aldridge, Star City Police Department
Little River County
Trooper Joshua Broughton, Arkansas State Police
Miller County
Trooper First Class Dale Young, Arkansas State Police
Nevada County
Trooper Jacob Price, Arkansas State Police
Ouachita County
Trooper Justin Starnes, Arkansas State Police
Pike County
Deputy James “Jim” Garrett, Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Sevier County
Wildlife Officer Jake Stanford, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
Union County
Trooper Victor Meza-Toro, Arkansas State Police