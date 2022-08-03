There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Million lotter, following Friday’s $1.34 billion winner in Illinois.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Pennsylvania.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
10-14-25-37-63, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($21.4 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,500. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
15-21-31-36-65, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $202 million ($119.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.