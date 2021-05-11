The Interstate 40 bridge linking the most direct route from Arkansas through Memphis was closed Tuesday afternoon.
Water traffic along the Mississippi River has also been stopped at Memphis.
Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will begin emergency repairs on the span over the Mississippi River after a routine inspection uncovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss.
TDOT shares responsibility for the bridge with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). An ARDOT contractor discovered the problem during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge.
It is unclear how long the repairs will take. The span, also known as the Hernando de Soto Bridge, is closed to all traffic until further notice. An estimated 37,000 vehicles use the bridge daily, according to TDOT.
Arkansas I-40 eastbound traffic should take Exit 5 to Interstate 55 to cross the Mississippi River into Memphis.
Tennessee I-40 westbound traffic should take the I-55 Bridge across the Mississippi River to cross into Arkansas and then take Exit 4 to access I-40 westbound.
Find traffic updates on Twitter @myARDOT, @IDriveArkansas, and @myTDOT.
TDOT said that for the motoring public's safety, the bridge will be entirely shut down while crews investigate the crack's extent further and then repair the problem, which could take some time.
ARDOT officials set a press conference about the emergency for noon Wednesday in Little Rock.
According to Wikipedia, construction of the Hernando de Soto Bridge began in May 1967. It opened to traffic on August 2, 1973. The bridge cost approximately $57 million, or $256 million in 2019 dollars.
The total length of the bridge is 9,432.6 feet and has a 109-foot clearance above the Mississippi River.