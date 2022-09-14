TEXARKANA -- The Courthouse Square Connections Project group is setting their sights on additional upgrades to the United States Post Office and Federal Courthouse in downtown Texarkana. The upgrades will feature a lighting installment by artist Bill FitzGibbons.
The total project cost is $150,000. So far, $87,500 has been raised. Current funding sources include Texas Commission on the Arts ($27,500), Patterson Troike Foundation ($20,000), the City of Texarkana, Arkansas ($20,000), and the City of Texarkana, Texas ($20,000).
The project will illuminate the outside of the building at night and is anticipated to be completed for Texarkana’s 150th founding celebration in 2023.
“This project is more than just an installment of lights. It’s an opportunity to illuminate an area of our growing downtown, furthering the development and revitalization that’s already happening in a big way. This lighting is going to add to our community celebrations, enhance the safety of our downtown, and serve as a symbol of unity for Texarkana, USA. It’s going to be awesome,” said Dr. Ben DuBois, member of the Courthouse Square Connections group.
