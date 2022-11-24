There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-2-31-39-66, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California and Florida.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $48 million ($24.4 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
13-23-24-25-43, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $284 million ($144.8 million cash).